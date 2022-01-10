Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Sells 1,500 Shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI decreased its position in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 448,166 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust were worth $3,442,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 161,899 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,503,000 after buying an additional 13,106 shares during the last quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 29,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 254,141 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,358,000 after purchasing an additional 11,470 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 92,117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $855,000 after purchasing an additional 5,085 shares during the period. Finally, Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 420,475 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,902,000 after purchasing an additional 53,240 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PSLV traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $7.69. 30,938 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,649,359. Sprott Physical Silver Trust has a 12 month low of $7.45 and a 12 month high of $11.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.34.

Sprott Physical Silver Trust is a closed-end investment trust company, which engages in the provision of a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors interested in holding physical silver bullion without the inconvenience that is typical of a direct investment in physical silver bullion.

