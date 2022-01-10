Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Sells 317 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lessened its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,481 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 317 shares during the period. BlackRock accounts for about 0.9% of Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $11,306,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BLK. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of BlackRock by 12.9% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 28,244 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $24,713,000 after acquiring an additional 3,217 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of BlackRock by 2.9% during the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 742 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $649,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of BlackRock by 23.9% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 52,528 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $45,959,000 after acquiring an additional 10,125 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock by 14.2% during the second quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 902 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $789,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock by 11.3% during the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 15,730 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $13,764,000 after acquiring an additional 1,602 shares in the last quarter. 77.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,030.00 to $1,035.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,026.00 to $1,051.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $956.00 price objective on shares of BlackRock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,039.00 to $1,008.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $797.00 to $794.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $979.50.

In other news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $964.45, for a total transaction of $390,602.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 22,247 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $925.68, for a total transaction of $20,593,602.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 39,017 shares of company stock worth $36,055,061 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BLK traded down $26.40 on Monday, hitting $865.87. The stock had a trading volume of 10,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 564,020. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $924.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $903.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 3.04. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52-week low of $670.28 and a 52-week high of $973.16. The stock has a market cap of $131.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.17.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $10.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.81 by $1.14. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.97% and a return on equity of 16.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $9.22 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th were issued a dividend of $4.13 per share. This represents a $16.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 6th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.94%.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

