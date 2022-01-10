Pax Dollar (USDP) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $13.70 Million

Pax Dollar (CURRENCY:USDP) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 10th. Over the last seven days, Pax Dollar has traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar. Pax Dollar has a total market cap of $945.59 million and approximately $13.70 million worth of Pax Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pax Dollar coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00002413 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Arweave (AR) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.97 or 0.00110928 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.68 or 0.00013705 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000019 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000258 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000024 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

My Master War (MAT) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000836 BTC.

Pax Dollar Profile

USDP is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 10th, 2018. Pax Dollar’s total supply is 945,642,940 coins. Pax Dollar’s official Twitter account is @PaxosStandard . The official website for Pax Dollar is paxos.com/standard . The official message board for Pax Dollar is medium.com/@PaxosStandard

According to CryptoCompare, “Paxos Standard (PAX) is a stable coin owned by Paxos Trust Company, LLC. It combines the stability of the dollar with the efficiency of blockchain technology. Paxos is regulated by the New York State Department of Financial Services, which has deep experience and knowledge as an intermediary between fiat and digital assets. Built on the Ethereum blockchain, it offers the benefits of crypto-assets such as immutability and decentralized accounting. Since it is fully collateralized by dollars, Paxos Standard offers a liquid and digital alternative to cash, available 24/7 for instantaneous transaction settlement and fully redeemable. Paxos Standard has been designed as an Ethereum token written according to the ERC-20 protocol so that anyone with an Ethereum wallet will be able to send and receive Paxos Standard tokens. The smart contract has been audited by smart contract auditors Nomic Labs and ChainSecurity, and nationally top-ranking auditing firm Withum will perform attestation procedures on their token and bank account balances on a month-end basis. Why Use Paxos Standard: Hold digital assets in PAX to limit exposure to volatilitySettle the cash component of digital asset transactions in dollar-equivalent denominationsMove between digital assets with ease and lower feesSettle transactions outside of traditional banking hoursTransact internationally more efficiently”

Buying and Selling Pax Dollar

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pax Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pax Dollar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pax Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

