Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $8.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Payoneer Inc. is a commerce technology company powering payments and growth for economy. Payoneer Inc., formerly known as FTAC Olympus Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK. “

A number of other analysts also recently commented on PAYO. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Payoneer Global in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Citigroup started coverage on Payoneer Global in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They set a buy rating and a $12.50 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Shares of Payoneer Global stock opened at $6.64 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.37. Payoneer Global has a 52 week low of $6.06 and a 52 week high of $11.20.

Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $122.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.38 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Payoneer Global will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAYO. Technology Crossover Management VIII Ltd. purchased a new stake in Payoneer Global in the second quarter worth $432,399,000. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in Payoneer Global in the third quarter worth $104,369,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Payoneer Global in the second quarter worth $81,864,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Payoneer Global by 23.5% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 36,442,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,028,000 after acquiring an additional 6,938,027 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in shares of Payoneer Global in the second quarter worth $39,660,000. 62.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Payoneer Global

Payoneer Inc operates a cross-border payment and commerce-enabling platform that facilitates digital businesses, online sellers, and freelancers worldwide to receive and manage their international payments. The company delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, working capital, tax solutions, merchant services, and risk management.

