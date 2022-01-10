Peanut Price Tops $0.22 on Exchanges (NUX)

Peanut (CURRENCY:NUX) traded 4.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 10th. In the last seven days, Peanut has traded down 10.2% against the U.S. dollar. Peanut has a market capitalization of $2.12 million and $213,114.00 worth of Peanut was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Peanut coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.22 or 0.00000538 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Peanut

Peanut is a coin. Peanut’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,476,069 coins. Peanut’s official Twitter account is @PeanutTrade

According to CryptoCompare, “Peanut NUX is a Peanut Trade utility token. Peanut is DeFi price balancer that aims to increase crypto LP income. The goal of Peanut Trade is to achieve trustless token swaps and revenue sharing with reduced risk of impermanent loss and front-running.”

Buying and Selling Peanut

