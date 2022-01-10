PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. provides financial services primarily in the United States. The Company conducts its business in two segments: mortgage banking and investment management. Mortgage banking segment offers correspondent and retail lending businesses and loan servicing business. Investment management segment offers investment advisory and investment management services. PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. is headquartered in Moorpark, California. “

PennyMac Financial Services stock opened at $67.79 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.21. PennyMac Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $55.11 and a fifty-two week high of $71.52.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $786.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $832.20 million. PennyMac Financial Services had a return on equity of 36.99% and a net margin of 36.50%. The business’s revenue was down 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $7.03 EPS. On average, analysts predict that PennyMac Financial Services will post 20.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. PennyMac Financial Services’s payout ratio is 4.48%.

In related news, CEO David Spector sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total value of $1,038,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Farhad Nanji acquired 125,321 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $64.78 per share, with a total value of $8,118,294.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 412,554 shares of company stock valued at $26,628,876 and have sold 45,000 shares valued at $2,985,150. 12.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in PennyMac Financial Services by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 7,056 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,431 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after buying an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 6,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.91% of the company’s stock.

About PennyMac Financial Services

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the production and servicing of U.S. residential mortgage loans. It operates through the following segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment includes mortgage loan origination, acquisition, and sale activities.

