PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Jonestrading

Jonestrading initiated coverage on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $20.50 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $20.50 to $22.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $19.75 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $20.22.

Get PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust alerts:

PMT stock opened at $18.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a one year low of $16.76 and a one year high of $21.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 13.67 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.28.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.98). PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust had a net margin of 26.51% and a return on equity of 7.49%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.42%. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 142.43%.

In related news, Director Scott W. Carnahan sold 4,796 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.33, for a total value of $97,502.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 150.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 102,472 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,018,000 after purchasing an additional 61,603 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 25.3% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 14,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 3,009 shares during the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 38.3% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 67,954 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 18,829 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.97% of the company’s stock.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Company Profile

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust is a finance company, which invests primarily in residential mortgage loans and mortgage-related assets. It operates through following segments: Correspondent Production, Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, and Corporate Activities. The Correspondent Production segment deals with purchasing, pooling, and reselling newly originated prime credit quality mortgage loans either directly or in the form of mortgage-backed securities in capital markets.

See Also: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Receive News & Ratings for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.