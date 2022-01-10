PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) Stock Rating Upgraded by BTIG Research

BTIG Research upgraded shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have $18.50 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

PMT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $19.75 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $20.50 to $22.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.22.

PMT opened at $18.04 on Friday. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $16.76 and a fifty-two week high of $21.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.67 and a beta of 1.13.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.98). PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust had a net margin of 26.51% and a return on equity of 7.49%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.42%. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s payout ratio is presently 142.43%.

In related news, Director Scott W. Carnahan sold 4,796 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.33, for a total transaction of $97,502.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 5.8% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 13,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 41,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $817,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 13,924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 34,979 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.97% of the company’s stock.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Company Profile

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust is a finance company, which invests primarily in residential mortgage loans and mortgage-related assets. It operates through following segments: Correspondent Production, Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, and Corporate Activities. The Correspondent Production segment deals with purchasing, pooling, and reselling newly originated prime credit quality mortgage loans either directly or in the form of mortgage-backed securities in capital markets.

