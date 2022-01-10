PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $24.32 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) will post sales of $24.32 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for PepsiCo’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $24.52 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $24.02 billion. PepsiCo posted sales of $22.46 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 8.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PepsiCo will report full year sales of $78.54 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $78.25 billion to $78.75 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $82.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $80.15 billion to $83.16 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for PepsiCo.

PEP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on PepsiCo from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Argus lifted their price target on PepsiCo from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on PepsiCo from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on PepsiCo from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $165.00.

Shares of PepsiCo stock traded up $0.09 on Monday, reaching $174.17. 5,055,949 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,172,069. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. PepsiCo has a twelve month low of $128.32 and a twelve month high of $175.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $240.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.67, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $166.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $159.17.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a $1.075 dividend. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.25%.

In other news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 37,266 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.30, for a total value of $5,973,739.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 1.8% in the third quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 1.3% during the third quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 5,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 0.4% during the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 15,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,322,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 1.2% during the third quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 5,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $821,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 0.3% during the third quarter. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,404,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.48% of the company’s stock.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

