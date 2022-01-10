Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. Buys 176 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 7.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $389,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi purchased a new stake in Eaton in the second quarter valued at about $327,248,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Eaton by 256.8% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,537,683 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $227,854,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106,756 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Eaton by 473.7% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 908,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $134,642,000 after purchasing an additional 750,246 shares during the last quarter. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP raised its stake in shares of Eaton by 63.0% in the second quarter. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP now owns 1,610,589 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $238,646,000 after purchasing an additional 622,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Eaton by 35,936.5% in the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 620,548 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $92,654,000 after purchasing an additional 618,826 shares during the last quarter. 77.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Eaton alerts:

In related news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.61, for a total value of $551,232.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Craig Arnold sold 127,559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.38, for a total value of $21,861,061.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 183,051 shares of company stock worth $31,507,939 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

ETN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on Eaton from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Eaton from $159.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Mizuho started coverage on Eaton in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Eaton from $152.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Eaton from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.67.

NYSE:ETN traded down $3.62 on Monday, reaching $164.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,720,920. Eaton Co. plc has a 12-month low of $114.01 and a 12-month high of $175.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $65.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $169.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $162.47.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.02. Eaton had a return on equity of 16.14% and a net margin of 10.60%. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.03%.

Eaton Profile

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment engages in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

See Also: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.