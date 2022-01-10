Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. Grows Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. increased its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 37.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,652 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the period. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,008,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital International Investors grew its stake in Netflix by 13.7% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 19,206,004 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $10,144,956,000 after buying an additional 2,319,459 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in Netflix by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 6,008,063 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,173,519,000 after buying an additional 850,245 shares during the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 14.6% during the second quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 4,388,098 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,317,837,000 after acquiring an additional 560,665 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix during the second quarter worth about $266,342,000. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 237.9% in the second quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 584,808 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $308,901,000 after acquiring an additional 411,745 shares in the last quarter. 79.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ NFLX traded down $10.49 during trading on Monday, hitting $530.57. The stock had a trading volume of 87,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,453,704. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $478.54 and a 12 month high of $700.99. The company has a market capitalization of $235.02 billion, a PE ratio of 48.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $630.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $591.54.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.48 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 17.64% and a return on equity of 38.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.74 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,472 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $700.19, for a total value of $1,730,869.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 7,212 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $654.51, for a total value of $4,720,326.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,792 shares of company stock worth $20,692,321. Company insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

NFLX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Erste Group raised Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $656.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Netflix from $620.00 to $737.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Pivotal Research lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Netflix currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $667.42.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

