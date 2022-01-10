Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. Makes New Investment in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in GILD. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in Gilead Sciences by 13.2% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 232,660 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,021,000 after buying an additional 27,111 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 16.0% during the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 11,532 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $794,000 after acquiring an additional 1,587 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 6.2% during the second quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 32,147 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,879 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 154.6% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 109,988 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,573,000 after acquiring an additional 66,789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valueworks LLC raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 2.0% during the second quarter. Valueworks LLC now owns 40,564 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,793,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.05% of the company’s stock.

GILD has been the subject of a number of research reports. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $84.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Thursday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.75.

GILD stock traded up $0.82 on Monday, hitting $72.08. The company had a trading volume of 257,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,138,840. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.39 and a 12-month high of $74.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.63. The stock has a market cap of $90.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.34.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.93. The company had revenue of $7.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.31 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 26.91% and a return on equity of 56.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.11 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.46%.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

