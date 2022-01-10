Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. Purchases Shares of 4,248 HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 4,248 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,872,000. HubSpot accounts for 1.5% of Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of HubSpot during the second quarter worth about $10,927,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of HubSpot by 280.1% in the second quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 5,093 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,967,000 after acquiring an additional 3,753 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of HubSpot by 2.9% in the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,468 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $993,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of HubSpot by 122.3% in the second quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 23,393 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $13,632,000 after acquiring an additional 12,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in HubSpot by 5.4% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,479 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. 89.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HubSpot stock traded down $15.42 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $494.27. The company had a trading volume of 5,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,121,192. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $735.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $690.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. HubSpot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $347.78 and a 1-year high of $866.00. The company has a market capitalization of $23.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -299.46 and a beta of 1.61.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.90. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 6.50% and a negative return on equity of 7.59%. The firm had revenue of $339.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $326.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.34) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel John P. Kelleher sold 761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $840.00, for a total value of $639,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Brian Halligan sold 11,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $646.88, for a total transaction of $7,452,057.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 64,860 shares of company stock valued at $50,778,844 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on HUBS shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on HubSpot from $750.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on HubSpot from $835.00 to $860.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on HubSpot in a report on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $953.00 target price for the company. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of HubSpot from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of HubSpot from $796.00 to $862.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $801.50.

HubSpot Company Profile

HubSpot, Inc develops Internet marketing software solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Brian Patrick Halligan and Dharmesh Shah on April 4, 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

