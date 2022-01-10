Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. Takes Position in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 8,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $626,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SNAP. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Snap by 65.4% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Snap by 64.3% during the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 6,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 2,711 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of Snap by 14.4% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 173,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,849,000 after buying an additional 21,943 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snap during the second quarter valued at $1,811,000. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC WY boosted its position in shares of Snap by 114.8% during the second quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 36,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,481,000 after buying an additional 19,459 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.49% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Derek Andersen sold 4,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.76, for a total transaction of $311,261.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Joanna Coles sold 1,893 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.88, for a total value of $145,533.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,465,225 shares of company stock worth $81,175,161.

NYSE:SNAP traded down $2.59 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $38.77. The stock had a trading volume of 420,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,065,469. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 5.53 and a current ratio of 5.53. Snap Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.82 and a 52 week high of $83.34. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $49.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.41 billion, a PE ratio of -98.47 and a beta of 1.07.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Snap had a negative return on equity of 23.65% and a negative net margin of 16.72%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.14) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Snap Inc. will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

SNAP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Snap from $76.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Snap from $88.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Snap from $73.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $80.00 target price on Snap in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Snap from $88.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.09.

Snap Profile

Snap, Inc engages in the operation of its camera platform. Its products include Snapchat, using the camera and editing tools to take and share Snaps, Friends Page, which lets users create and use Stories, Groups, Video and Chat, Discover for searching and surfacing relevant Stories, Snap Map, which shows friends, Stories and Snaps near the user, Memories, for saving personal collections, and Spectacles, wearable sunglasses capable of taking Snaps and interacting directly with the Snapchat application.

