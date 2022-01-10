Permanent TSB Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:ILPMF) Short Interest Update

Permanent TSB Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:ILPMF) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,100 shares, a drop of 27.2% from the November 30th total of 12,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.
Shares of ILPMF stock opened at $1.85 on Monday. Permanent TSB Group has a 52 week low of $0.88 and a 52 week high of $2.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.69.
About Permanent TSB Group
Featured Article: Cyclical Stocks – What You Should Know
Receive News & Ratings for Permanent TSB Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Permanent TSB Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.