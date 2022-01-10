Permanent TSB Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:ILPMF) Short Interest Update

Permanent TSB Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:ILPMF) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,100 shares, a drop of 27.2% from the November 30th total of 12,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Shares of ILPMF stock opened at $1.85 on Monday. Permanent TSB Group has a 52 week low of $0.88 and a 52 week high of $2.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.69.

About Permanent TSB Group

Permanent TSB Group Holdings Plc engages in the provision of retail financial services. The company offers a broad range of banking products and financial services to its customers including current accounts, retail and corporate and institutional deposits, residential mortgages, term loans, credit cards and overdrafts, as well as general insurance, pensions, investments and life insurance.

