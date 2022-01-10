Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI) Given a €220.00 Price Target by Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts

Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI) received a €220.00 ($250.00) price objective from stock analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 8.11% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. UBS Group set a €196.00 ($222.73) price target on Pernod Ricard in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group set a €215.00 ($244.32) price target on Pernod Ricard in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €241.00 ($273.86) target price on Pernod Ricard in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €250.00 ($284.09) target price on Pernod Ricard in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €225.00 ($255.68) price target on Pernod Ricard in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €218.25 ($248.01).

Get Pernod Ricard alerts:

Pernod Ricard stock opened at €203.50 ($231.25) on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €208.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is €194.15. Pernod Ricard has a 12-month low of €107.25 ($121.88) and a 12-month high of €136.25 ($154.83).

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells wines and spirits worldwide. Its brands include Absolut Vodka, Ricard pastis, Ballantine's, Chivas Regal, Royal Salute, The Glenlivet Scotch whiskies, Jameson Irish whiskey, Martell cognac, Havana Club rum, Beefeater gin, Malibu liqueur, Mumm, and Perrier-JouÃ«t champagnes, as well Jacob's Creek, Brancott Estate, Campo Viejo, and Kenwood wines.

Featured Article: Buyback

Receive News & Ratings for Pernod Ricard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pernod Ricard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.