Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by Inscription Capital LLC

Inscription Capital LLC lowered its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 97.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,442 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 402,135 shares during the quarter. Inscription Capital LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $492,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PFE. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Pfizer by 3.8% in the second quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,756 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 0.6% during the third quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 39,067 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,680,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 2.2% during the third quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 10,672 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 0.6% during the second quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 40,404 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,597,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oarsman Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 0.9% during the second quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 26,320 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of Pfizer from $44.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Erste Group raised shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Friday, November 5th. UBS Group raised shares of Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Pfizer has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.05.

Pfizer stock opened at $55.72 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $312.75 billion, a PE ratio of 16.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.69. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.36 and a twelve month high of $61.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $53.31 and a 200-day moving average of $47.01.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.26. Pfizer had a net margin of 27.66% and a return on equity of 30.70%. The business had revenue of $24.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 134.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, January 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 27th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.43%.

In other Pfizer news, insider John D. Young sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total value of $7,509,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Alexander R. Mackenzie sold 41,360 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total transaction of $2,244,193.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 231,360 shares of company stock valued at $11,927,994 in the last 90 days. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

