Picton Mahoney Asset Management Buys New Position in Slam Corp. (NASDAQ:SLAM)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Slam Corp. (NASDAQ:SLAM) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,925,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management owned approximately 1.82% of Slam at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Slam during the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. DG Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Slam in the second quarter worth $97,000. Moab Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Slam in the second quarter worth $130,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Slam in the third quarter worth $146,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Slam during the second quarter valued at $179,000.

SLAM opened at $9.77 on Monday. Slam Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.35 and a 12 month high of $9.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.75.

Slam Corp. a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

