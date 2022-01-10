Picton Mahoney Asset Management Grows Stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 8.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,674 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,856 shares during the quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in Walmart were worth $5,251,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WMT. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Walmart by 0.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 131,332,067 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $18,520,449,000 after acquiring an additional 843,376 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Walmart by 2.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 90,061,853 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $12,700,522,000 after purchasing an additional 2,205,438 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Walmart by 1.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 62,803,608 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $8,856,565,000 after purchasing an additional 983,348 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Walmart by 2.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,834,110 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,210,285,000 after purchasing an additional 536,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Walmart by 1.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,109,245 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,989,686,000 after purchasing an additional 225,224 shares in the last quarter. 30.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WMT has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Walmart from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Walmart in a report on Friday, November 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $166.00 price target on the stock. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Walmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $156.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $185.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $184.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $170.20.

Shares of WMT stock opened at $144.89 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $401.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.66, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $143.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $143.68. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $126.28 and a 52 week high of $152.57.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.06. Walmart had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The business had revenue of $140.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.78, for a total transaction of $1,424,940.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 409,231 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.38, for a total transaction of $57,038,616.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,104,124 shares of company stock valued at $1,133,014,546 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

