Picton Mahoney Asset Management Has $4.04 Million Holdings in Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 87,697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management owned about 0.07% of Spirit Realty Capital worth $4,038,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Spirit Realty Capital by 49.1% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 34.3% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 67.9% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 992 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at about $151,000. Finally, Greenleaf Trust acquired a new stake in Spirit Realty Capital in the second quarter worth $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Spirit Realty Capital alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Spirit Realty Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Spirit Realty Capital from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Spirit Realty Capital in a report on Friday, December 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho raised their price target on Spirit Realty Capital from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Spirit Realty Capital in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.50.

Shares of SRC stock opened at $48.21 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $47.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.62. Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.89 and a 12 month high of $52.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.32.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.48). The company had revenue of $151.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.95 million. Spirit Realty Capital had a net margin of 26.94% and a return on equity of 4.48%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.638 dividend. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Spirit Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 202.38%.

About Spirit Realty Capital

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc operates as a holding company. Its in-house capabilities include acquisition, portfolio management, asset management, credit research, real estate research, legal, finance and accounting and capital markets. The company was founded on August 14, 2003 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Further Reading: What’s a Black Swan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC).

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit Realty Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit Realty Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.