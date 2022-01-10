Picton Mahoney Asset Management Invests $4.96 Million in CM Life Sciences III Inc. (NASDAQ:CMLT)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of CM Life Sciences III Inc. (NASDAQ:CMLT) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,960,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management owned approximately 2.41% of CM Life Sciences III at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CMLT. Blackstone Inc bought a new position in CM Life Sciences III in the 2nd quarter valued at $15,480,000. Bleichroeder LP acquired a new position in CM Life Sciences III in the second quarter valued at about $10,320,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in CM Life Sciences III in the second quarter valued at about $7,645,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CM Life Sciences III in the second quarter valued at about $7,217,000. Finally, Beryl Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CM Life Sciences III in the second quarter valued at about $7,224,000. 88.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:CMLT opened at $8.69 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.52. CM Life Sciences III Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.29 and a 12-month high of $11.10.

CM Life Sciences III Inc intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

