Picton Mahoney Asset Management Makes New Investment in Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 125,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,635,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Pilgrim’s Pride in the 3rd quarter valued at $72,000. Havens Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Pilgrim’s Pride in the 3rd quarter valued at $139,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Pilgrim’s Pride during the 2nd quarter worth $140,000. Xponance Inc. purchased a new position in Pilgrim’s Pride during the 3rd quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Pilgrim’s Pride during the 2nd quarter worth $164,000. Institutional investors own 16.12% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 4th.

NASDAQ:PPC opened at $28.48 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Pilgrim’s Pride Co. has a fifty-two week low of $18.63 and a fifty-two week high of $29.70. The stock has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a PE ratio of -1,423.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.65.

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.02). Pilgrim’s Pride had a positive return on equity of 18.24% and a negative net margin of 0.04%. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Pilgrim’s Pride Co. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Pilgrim’s Pride Company Profile

Pilgrim’s Pride Corp. is engaged in the production, processing, marketing and distribution of fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products to retailers, distributors and foodservice operators. It operates through the following segments: U.S., U.K. & Europe and Mexico. The company was founded by Lonnie A.

