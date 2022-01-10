Picton Mahoney Asset Management Raises Position in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) by 8.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,501 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,475 shares during the quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in MasTec were worth $5,911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MTZ. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MasTec by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,718 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,453,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of MasTec by 44.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 75,294 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,986,000 after purchasing an additional 23,040 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of MasTec by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 23,699 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,514,000 after purchasing an additional 2,770 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of MasTec by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 5,615 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new position in shares of MasTec during the 2nd quarter worth $861,000. 71.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:MTZ opened at $93.96 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $93.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.46. MasTec, Inc. has a 12 month low of $74.76 and a 12 month high of $122.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a PE ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 1.18.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.12. MasTec had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 4.70%. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 41.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that MasTec, Inc. will post 5.31 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered MasTec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Citigroup increased their target price on MasTec from $114.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on MasTec in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on MasTec from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.56.

About MasTec

MasTec, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure construction services. It operates through the following segments: Communications; Oil and Gas; Electrical Transmissions; Clean Energy and Infrastructure; and Other. The Communications segment performs engineering, construction, maintenance and customer fulfillment activities related to communications infrastructure, primarily for wireless and wireline/fiber communications, and install-to-the-home customers.

