Pinebridge Investments L.P. Acquires 9,346 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 693,814 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,346 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $9,824,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in F. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Ford Motor in the 3rd quarter worth about $108,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 723,065 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $10,745,000 after purchasing an additional 82,281 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 74.1% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 44,111 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 18,775 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,342,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 60,181 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $894,000 after purchasing an additional 4,399 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.83% of the company’s stock.

NYSE F opened at $24.44 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $97.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.27. Ford Motor has a fifty-two week low of $8.82 and a fifty-two week high of $24.95.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $33.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.79 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 21.85% and a net margin of 2.10%. Ford Motor’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.14%.

In other Ford Motor news, insider Kiersten Robinson sold 12,419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.17, for a total value of $250,491.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 133,088 shares of company stock valued at $2,585,456 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Ford Motor from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Ford Motor from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ford Motor has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.71.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and servicing of Ford cars, Lincoln vehicles. The Mobility segment includes Ford Smart Mobility LLC and autonomous vehicles business.

