Pinebridge Investments L.P. Decreases Position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. cut its stake in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) by 67.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,187 shares of the company’s stock after selling 105,680 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $12,181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 50,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,386,000 after buying an additional 5,806 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $231,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 5,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,307,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. 68.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on HCA shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $267.00 to $298.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $285.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $283.90.

In related news, CEO Samuel N. Hazen sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.72, for a total transaction of $12,586,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Phillip G. Billington sold 8,252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.25, for a total transaction of $2,032,055.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 93,618 shares of company stock worth $23,666,274 over the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of HCA Healthcare stock opened at $252.21 on Monday. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $156.43 and a 52-week high of $269.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.56. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $245.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $243.25. The firm has a market cap of $78.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.66.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $4.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.10 by $0.47. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 257.41%. The business had revenue of $15.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is currently 9.78%.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company, which engages in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency rooms, and urgent care centers. It offers a full range of services to accommodate such medical specialties as internal medicine, general surgery, cardiology, oncology, neurosurgery, orthopedics and obstetrics, as well as diagnostic and emergency services.

