Pinebridge Investments L.P. Grows Position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) by 101.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 316,236 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after purchasing an additional 159,263 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $10,287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCX. Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the second quarter valued at approximately $426,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 372.3% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,267 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,787 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 13.2% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 269,685 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $10,008,000 after acquiring an additional 31,479 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 2.0% during the second quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 23,156 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $859,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 10.6% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 52,555 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $1,950,000 after acquiring an additional 5,018 shares in the last quarter. 76.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on FCX shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.50 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. BNP Paribas upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.50 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Freeport-McMoRan currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.00.

Shares of NYSE:FCX opened at $41.88 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.75. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.71 and a 1-year high of $46.10. The company has a market capitalization of $61.50 billion, a PE ratio of 15.92, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 2.08. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.84.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The natural resource company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.08. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 18.45%. The company had revenue of $6.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.22 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. Freeport-McMoRan’s revenue was up 58.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This is a boost from Freeport-McMoRan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.41%.

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 67,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.10, for a total value of $2,619,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard C. Adkerson sold 202,701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.71, for a total value of $7,441,153.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan Profile

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining; Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining and Corporate, Other and Eliminations. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

