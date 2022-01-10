Pinebridge Investments L.P. Sells 2,718 Shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. reduced its position in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) by 5.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,900 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after selling 2,718 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in VMware were worth $7,123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its position in shares of VMware by 346.3% in the second quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 183 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in VMware during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in VMware by 147.2% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 262 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in VMware during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in VMware during the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Institutional investors own 16.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VMware stock opened at $120.46 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $140.90. The company has a market cap of $50.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.15, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.75. VMware, Inc. has a 12-month low of $108.80 and a 12-month high of $172.00.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The virtualization software provider reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. VMware had a net margin of 16.05% and a return on equity of 23.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. Analysts predict that VMware, Inc. will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were given a dividend of $27.40 per share. This is an increase from VMware’s previous dividend of $26.81. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 2nd.

VMW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of VMware from $172.00 to $135.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of VMware from $165.00 to $138.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of VMware from $180.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of VMware in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of VMware in a report on Friday, October 8th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, VMware currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.18.

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

