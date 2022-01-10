Pinebridge Investments L.P. Sells 32,442 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. lowered its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 20.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 124,421 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 32,442 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $9,233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 52.0% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 409 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 67.0% in the third quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 593 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the third quarter valued at about $46,000. 88.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Andrew J. Stafford sold 6,422 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.87, for a total value of $519,347.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut Cognizant Technology Solutions to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $91.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Sunday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price objective for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cognizant Technology Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.38.

Shares of CTSH opened at $87.42 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 12 month low of $66.19 and a 12 month high of $92.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $82.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.26. The firm has a market cap of $45.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.69, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.15.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The information technology service provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 17.55% and a net margin of 10.48%. The company had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.73 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 27.12%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

