Pinkcoin Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.19 Million (PINK)

Pinkcoin (CURRENCY:PINK) traded up 16.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 10th. One Pinkcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0027 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges. Pinkcoin has a total market cap of $1.19 million and $1,762.00 worth of Pinkcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Pinkcoin has traded 15.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $147.75 or 0.00354470 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.66 or 0.00013575 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00009062 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000916 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00003069 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.50 or 0.00017995 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000017 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000029 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0725 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Pinkcoin Profile

Pinkcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 2nd, 2014. Pinkcoin’s total supply is 459,155,224 coins and its circulating supply is 433,894,788 coins. The official website for Pinkcoin is getstarted.with.pink . Pinkcoin’s official message board is slack.with.pink . The Reddit community for Pinkcoin is /r/pinkcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pinkcoin’s official Twitter account is @Pinkcoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PinkCoin (PC) is an X11 coin with a seven day PoW period before switching to being a pure PoS coin with a 1% annual interest rate. There is a hard cap of 380 million coins to be produced and a block time of 30 seconds. There was no premine. “

Buying and Selling Pinkcoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pinkcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pinkcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pinkcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

