Piper Sandler Lowers HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Price Target to $715.00

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $830.00 to $715.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the software maker’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 43.38% from the stock’s previous close.

HUBS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $750.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of HubSpot from $760.00 to $790.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of HubSpot from $835.00 to $860.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of HubSpot from $800.00 to $810.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of HubSpot from $680.00 to $870.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $797.08.

Shares of NYSE HUBS traded down $11.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $498.67. 11,775 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,121,192. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $735.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $690.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.56 billion, a PE ratio of -298.55 and a beta of 1.61. HubSpot has a 52-week low of $347.78 and a 52-week high of $866.00.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.90. The company had revenue of $339.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $326.42 million. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 6.50% and a negative return on equity of 7.59%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.34) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that HubSpot will post -1.49 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $837.96, for a total value of $18,435,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Brian Halligan sold 11,520 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $796.04, for a total transaction of $9,170,380.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 64,860 shares of company stock worth $50,778,844. Corporate insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUBS. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in HubSpot by 141.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,682,828 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,137,743,000 after purchasing an additional 985,452 shares in the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of HubSpot during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $357,338,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of HubSpot by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,818,404 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,225,060,000 after buying an additional 323,506 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of HubSpot during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $169,596,000. Finally, North Peak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of HubSpot during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $131,332,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot Company Profile

HubSpot, Inc develops Internet marketing software solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Brian Patrick Halligan and Dharmesh Shah on April 4, 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

