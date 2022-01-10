Pizza Reaches Market Capitalization of $637,990.02 (PIZZA)

Pizza (CURRENCY:PIZZA) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 10th. Pizza has a total market capitalization of $637,990.02 and $130,313.00 worth of Pizza was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Pizza has traded 15.5% lower against the dollar. One Pizza coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0206 or 0.00000050 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00010528 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.94 or 0.00074650 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00007163 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001196 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $203.48 or 0.00490983 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002163 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Pizza

Pizza (CRYPTO:PIZZA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 18th, 2016. Pizza’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,976,128 coins. Pizza’s official Twitter account is @pizza_coin . The official message board for Pizza is medium.com/@PIZZA.USDE . The official website for Pizza is pizza.live

According to CryptoCompare, “PizzaCoin is a cryptocurrency dedicated to the popular Pizza dish. Using the X11 Proof of Work algorithm, PIZZA can be sent anywhere instantly and for low fees. “

Buying and Selling Pizza

