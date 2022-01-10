Platinum Investment Management Ltd. Decreases Stock Holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

Platinum Investment Management Ltd. lessened its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,669 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 272 shares during the period. Platinum Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners were worth $76,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 157.5% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 793 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. 56.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Magellan Midstream Partners alerts:

Magellan Midstream Partners stock opened at $47.55 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.15 billion, a PE ratio of 11.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.47. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 12 month low of $39.93 and a 12 month high of $53.85.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $639.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $648.14 million. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 36.31% and a return on equity of 44.78%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a dividend of $1.038 per share. This is a positive change from Magellan Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $4.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.73%. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

In other Magellan Midstream Partners news, SVP Melanie A. Little sold 4,776 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total transaction of $211,338.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities increased their price objective on Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.43.

Magellan Midstream Partners Profile

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage and distribution of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products, Crude Oil, and Marine Storage. The Refined Products segment consists of common carrier refined products pipeline system, independent terminals, and its ammonia pipeline system.

See Also: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) – What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP).

Receive News & Ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.