Platinum Investment Management Ltd. Has $87,000 Stake in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Platinum Investment Management Ltd. reduced its holdings in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 726 shares of the company’s stock after selling 119 shares during the quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $87,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 22.1% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 648 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 1.3% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 19,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,213,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 0.8% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 26,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,004,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 13.3% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 28,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,258,000 after purchasing an additional 3,343 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 10.1% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 3,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. 63.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AmerisourceBergen alerts:

Shares of ABC opened at $133.12 on Monday. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 52 week low of $100.71 and a 52 week high of $135.26. The firm has a market cap of $27.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.92, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.94.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $58.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.05 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.72% and a return on equity of 2,040.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 10.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This is an increase from AmerisourceBergen’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio is 24.90%.

In related news, EVP Gina Clark sold 16,027 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.83, for a total value of $2,016,677.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert P. Mauch sold 41,214 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.34, for a total transaction of $5,165,762.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 158,866 shares of company stock valued at $19,714,704. 28.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ABC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $136.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Scotiabank lowered shares of AmerisourceBergen from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “d” rating to an “a-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.63.

AmerisourceBergen Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name; specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals; over-the-counter healthcare products; home healthcare supplies and equipment; and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems; independent and chain retail pharmacies; mail order pharmacies; medical clinics; and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

Read More: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC).

Receive News & Ratings for AmerisourceBergen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmerisourceBergen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.