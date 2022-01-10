Platinum Investment Management Ltd. Increases Stock Position in BioAtla, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAB)

Platinum Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in BioAtla, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAB) by 68.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 56,642 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,937 shares during the quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in BioAtla were worth $1,668,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in BioAtla by 212.2% in the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 404,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,911,000 after buying an additional 275,038 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in BioAtla during the second quarter worth $1,079,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in BioAtla by 16.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,746,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,175,000 after purchasing an additional 669,358 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of BioAtla during the 2nd quarter worth $237,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BioAtla in the 3rd quarter worth about $5,258,000. 69.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other BioAtla news, CFO Richard A. Waldron sold 3,626 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.23, for a total transaction of $95,109.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Richard A. Waldron sold 7,246 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.03, for a total transaction of $166,875.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 97,328 shares of company stock valued at $2,368,887 over the last quarter. Insiders own 35.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BCAB opened at $16.12 on Monday. BioAtla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.43 and a 1 year high of $76.63. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.14.

BioAtla (NASDAQ:BCAB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.04). On average, equities analysts predict that BioAtla, Inc. will post -2.87 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BioAtla from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BioAtla presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.20.

BioAtla, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops specific and selective antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidate is BA3011, a conditionally active biologic (CAB) antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for soft tissue and bone sarcoma tumors, non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), and other tumor types.

