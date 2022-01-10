Platinum Investment Management Ltd. Reduces Stock Holdings in Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS)

Platinum Investment Management Ltd. cut its holdings in Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) by 56.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 80,185 shares of the company’s stock after selling 101,901 shares during the quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Alkermes were worth $2,473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alkermes in the third quarter worth $29,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Alkermes by 42.9% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Alkermes by 61.8% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Alkermes by 527.4% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 2,136 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Alkermes during the 2nd quarter valued at about $119,000. 98.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ ALKS opened at $24.01 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.40, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.97 and a 200 day moving average of $27.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Alkermes plc has a twelve month low of $18.02 and a twelve month high of $33.00.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.08. Alkermes had a positive return on equity of 1.26% and a negative net margin of 8.12%. The business had revenue of $294.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Alkermes plc will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ALKS shares. Mizuho decreased their target price on Alkermes from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Alkermes in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Alkermes from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alkermes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Alkermes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alkermes has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.38.

Alkermes Profile

Alkermes Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, research, and commercialization of medicines that are designed to address unmet medical needs of patients in major therapeutic areas. Its products include Aristada, which is used for the treatment of schizophrenia in adults; and Vivitrol, which is an injectable medication for the treatment of alcohol dependence and for the prevention of relapse to opioid dependence, following opioid detoxification.

