PLAYSTUDIOS (NASDAQ:MYPS) Trading Up 3%

PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYPS) shares were up 3% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $4.11 and last traded at $4.11. Approximately 5,360 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 177,600 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.99.

MYPS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of PLAYSTUDIOS in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $5.25 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PLAYSTUDIOS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.31.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.26.

PLAYSTUDIOS (NASDAQ:MYPS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $70.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.30 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director James Murren bought 29,787 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.55 per share, for a total transaction of $135,530.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new stake in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS during the 2nd quarter worth $602,000. Teton Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in PLAYSTUDIOS in the 2nd quarter worth about $104,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in PLAYSTUDIOS in the 2nd quarter worth about $440,000. Linden Advisors LP purchased a new stake in PLAYSTUDIOS in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,339,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in PLAYSTUDIOS in the 2nd quarter worth about $13,356,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.88% of the company’s stock.

PLAYSTUDIOS Company Profile

PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc, a gaming studio, develops and operates free-to-play casual games for mobile and social platforms. The company's collection of titles is powered by its playAWARDS loyalty marketing platform, which enables players to earn rewards from a portfolio of entertainment, retail, technology, travel, leisure, and gaming brands across 17 countries and four continents.

