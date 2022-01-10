PLx Pharma (NASDAQ:PLXP) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PLx Pharma (NASDAQ:PLXP) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PLx Pharma Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. It focused on developing clinically validated and patent-protected PLxGuard(TM) delivery system to provide safe and effective aspirin products. PLx Pharma Inc., formerly known as Dipexium Pharmaceuticals Inc., is based in NEW YORK, United States. “

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. BWS Financial initiated coverage on PLx Pharma in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James raised PLx Pharma from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of PLx Pharma in a report on Monday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PLx Pharma currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $21.20.

Shares of NASDAQ PLXP opened at $6.88 on Thursday. PLx Pharma has a twelve month low of $5.20 and a twelve month high of $21.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.28. The stock has a market cap of $189.45 million, a P/E ratio of -2.16 and a beta of 4.41.

PLx Pharma (NASDAQ:PLXP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $6.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.40) EPS. PLx Pharma’s quarterly revenue was up 560.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that PLx Pharma will post -1.65 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PLXP. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in PLx Pharma during the third quarter worth $29,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in PLx Pharma during the third quarter worth $39,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in PLx Pharma during the third quarter worth $57,000. Smithfield Trust Co acquired a new position in PLx Pharma during the third quarter worth $98,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in PLx Pharma by 16,510.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,305 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 8,255 shares during the period. 32.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PLx Pharma

PLx Pharma, Inc is a late-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of technology platform for approved drugs. It offers PLxGuard delivery system, which uses surface acting lipids, such as phospholipids and free fatty acids, to modify the physiochemical properties of various drugs with a targeted release to select portions of the gastrointestinal (GI) tract.

