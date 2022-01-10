PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Buys 1,882 Shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,337 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,882 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Etsy were worth $2,150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Etsy by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 165,011 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $33,966,000 after purchasing an additional 7,011 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its holdings in Etsy by 62.1% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 289,614 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $59,615,000 after purchasing an additional 110,996 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. raised its holdings in Etsy by 69.1% in the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 238,883 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $49,172,000 after purchasing an additional 97,639 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in Etsy by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 31,914 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,569,000 after purchasing an additional 8,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC bought a new position in Etsy in the 2nd quarter worth $618,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 38,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.22, for a total value of $11,218,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Goyal Kruti Patel sold 1,280 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.66, for a total transaction of $282,444.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 292,433 shares of company stock worth $72,686,504 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

ETSY opened at $185.15 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $244.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $220.37. Etsy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $153.80 and a 52-week high of $307.75.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $532.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $518.51 million. Etsy had a net margin of 21.55% and a return on equity of 77.17%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Etsy, Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on ETSY. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Etsy from $215.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Etsy from $330.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Etsy from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Etsy from $265.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Etsy in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $215.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Etsy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $253.57.

About Etsy

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, United Kingdom, and Other International. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

