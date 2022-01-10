PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Cuts Holdings in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,085 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 1,677 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $1,816,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Expedia Group by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,750,231 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $2,414,761,000 after purchasing an additional 284,995 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Expedia Group by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,218,063 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $1,672,800,000 after purchasing an additional 773,793 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Expedia Group by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,962,661 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $976,147,000 after purchasing an additional 179,099 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Expedia Group by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,502,689 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $900,845,000 after purchasing an additional 75,089 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Expedia Group by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,578,656 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $749,572,000 after purchasing an additional 980,928 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Susan C. Athey sold 212 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.00, for a total value of $36,252.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.81, for a total value of $55,549.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 166,781 shares of company stock valued at $30,004,813. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Atlantic Securities cut Expedia Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on Expedia Group from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Expedia Group from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Expedia Group from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Expedia Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $184.97.

Shares of EXPE stock opened at $179.91 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $27.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $172.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $163.27. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $118.30 and a 12-month high of $191.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The online travel company reported $3.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $2.31. The business had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. Expedia Group had a negative return on equity of 14.40% and a negative net margin of 10.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.49) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Expedia Group, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Expedia Group Company Profile

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, B2B and trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

