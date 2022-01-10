PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Grows Stock Position in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) by 14.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 97,897 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,687 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in EQT were worth $2,003,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EQT. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in EQT by 28.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,221,147 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $116,223,000 after buying an additional 1,169,417 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in EQT by 43.0% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,220,130 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $49,420,000 after buying an additional 667,069 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in EQT in the second quarter valued at about $13,539,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of EQT by 169.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 899,708 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $20,028,000 after purchasing an additional 566,202 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of EQT by 4.5% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,588,577 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $280,207,000 after purchasing an additional 543,609 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised EQT from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities increased their price objective on EQT from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Truist increased their price objective on EQT from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley raised EQT from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on EQT from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.45.

Shares of EQT stock opened at $22.81 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. EQT Co. has a 12-month low of $14.12 and a 12-month high of $23.37.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.15) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that EQT Co. will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EQT declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Monday, December 13th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the oil and gas producer to reacquire up to 13.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

EQT Company Profile

EQT Corp. engages in natural gas production, gathering and transmission in the Appalachian area. It has operations in Marcellus and Utica Shales of the Appalachian Basin. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

