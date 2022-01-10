PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $1.87 Million Stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) by 8.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,932 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties were worth $1,867,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pendal Group Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 7.7% during the third quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 26,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,070,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 47.7% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 255,601 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,962,000 after purchasing an additional 82,595 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in Equity LifeStyle Properties in the third quarter valued at $377,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 8.5% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 107,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,382,000 after purchasing an additional 8,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 3.4% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 65,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,081,000 after purchasing an additional 2,119 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ELS opened at $81.00 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $84.55 and a 200-day moving average of $82.81. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $58.27 and a one year high of $88.70. The company has a market cap of $14.89 billion, a PE ratio of 57.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.03 and a quick ratio of 0.03.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $332.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $286.09 million. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a net margin of 21.47% and a return on equity of 20.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. Analysts expect that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.3625 per share. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 102.11%.

ELS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.22.

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of lifestyle-oriented properties consisting primarily of manufactured home, and recreational vehicle communities. It operates through the following segments: Property Operations; and Home Sales and Rentals Operations.

