PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $1.95 Million Position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) by 6.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,963 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 985 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,949,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 421.1% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. 91.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:JAZZ opened at $134.43 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $128.91 and its 200-day moving average is $142.34. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 52-week low of $117.64 and a 52-week high of $189.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 3.58. The company has a market cap of $8.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.72, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.95.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $1.60. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 5.62% and a positive return on equity of 21.43%. The company had revenue of $838.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $829.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.86 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 13.12 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on JAZZ shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $176.00 to $174.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Jazz Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.86.

In related news, SVP Finbar Larkin sold 197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.79, for a total value of $26,750.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 6,556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.75, for a total transaction of $883,421.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,666 shares of company stock worth $2,159,471. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the identification, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the areas of narcolepsy, oncology, pain and psychiatry. Its product portfolio includes: Xyrem, Xywav, Sunosi, Erwinaze, Vyxeos, Defitelio, and Zepzelca.

