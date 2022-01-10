PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its holdings in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) by 3.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,184 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 220 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $2,227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DECK. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in Deckers Outdoor during the second quarter valued at about $6,424,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Deckers Outdoor during the second quarter valued at about $1,275,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Deckers Outdoor by 9.6% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 97,861 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $35,250,000 after acquiring an additional 8,608 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its position in Deckers Outdoor by 16.0% during the second quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 726 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Deckers Outdoor by 88.5% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 52,372 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $20,047,000 after acquiring an additional 24,592 shares during the period. 96.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Deckers Outdoor news, CEO David Powers sold 2,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total transaction of $845,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO David E. Lafitte sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.28, for a total value of $205,140.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 22,058 shares of company stock worth $9,095,576. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $525.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush began coverage on Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $390.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Deckers Outdoor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $388.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $460.50.

NYSE:DECK opened at $338.10 on Monday. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a one year low of $276.70 and a one year high of $451.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $392.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $396.44. The stock has a market cap of $9.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.76 and a beta of 0.75.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The textile maker reported $3.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.68 by ($0.02). Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 30.04% and a net margin of 15.33%. The business had revenue of $721.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $758.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.58 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 15.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deckers Outdoor Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corp. engages in the business of designing, marketing, and distributing footwear, apparel, and accessories developed for both everyday casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It operates through the following segments: UGG Brand, HOKA Brand, Teva Brand, Sanuk Brand, Other Brands, and Direct-to-Consumer.

