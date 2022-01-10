Polkamarkets (POLK) 24 Hour Volume Hits $274,552.00

Polkamarkets (CURRENCY:POLK) traded down 5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 10th. During the last week, Polkamarkets has traded down 7.7% against the US dollar. One Polkamarkets coin can currently be bought for about $0.39 or 0.00000947 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Polkamarkets has a total market cap of $18.53 million and $274,552.00 worth of Polkamarkets was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00004866 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002455 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.52 or 0.00065048 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001076 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002451 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00005396 BTC.

About Polkamarkets

Polkamarkets is a coin. Its genesis date was February 20th, 2021. Polkamarkets’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 48,001,360 coins. Polkamarkets’ official Twitter account is @polkamarkets

According to CryptoCompare, “Polkamarkets is a DeFi-Powered Prediction Market built for cross-chain information exchange and trading where users take positions on outcomes of real-world events–in a decentralized and interoperable platform based on Polkadot. Forecasting and providing liquidity to Polkamarkets will earn users $POLK, the platform's native utility tokens. By joining the power of DeFi and liquidity incentives to prediction markets, Polkamarkets aims to be the premiere forecasting tool on the blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Polkamarkets

