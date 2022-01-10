PonziCoin (PONZI) Tops 1-Day Volume of $4.00

PonziCoin (CURRENCY:PONZI) traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 10th. One PonziCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, PonziCoin has traded down 13% against the U.S. dollar. PonziCoin has a market cap of $1,415.15 and approximately $4.00 worth of PonziCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002434 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001791 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.68 or 0.00057643 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $34.00 or 0.00082753 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,043.74 or 0.07408297 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,145.37 or 1.00145589 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.81 or 0.00070121 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00003141 BTC.

About PonziCoin

PonziCoin’s total supply is 861,099 coins.

Buying and Selling PonziCoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PonziCoin directly using U.S. dollars.

