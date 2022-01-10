Portillos (NASDAQ:PTLO) Trading Down 7.8%

Portillos Inc (NASDAQ:PTLO) was down 7.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $31.12 and last traded at $31.12. Approximately 8,365 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,003,724 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.74.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair started coverage on shares of Portillos in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Portillos from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Portillos in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Portillos in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Portillos in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.75.

The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. The business has a fifty day moving average of $39.93.

Portillos (NASDAQ:PTLO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $138.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.00 million. The business’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Portillos Inc will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Portillos (NASDAQ:PTLO)

Portillo’s Inc provide fast-casual restaurant concept known for its menu of Chicago-style favorites. Portillo’s Inc is based in CHICAGO.

