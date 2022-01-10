Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) Short Interest Update

Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,110,000 shares, a decrease of 17.3% from the November 30th total of 2,550,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 397,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.3 days. Currently, 3.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of NYSE:POST opened at $115.58 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. Post has a 12-month low of $91.79 and a 12-month high of $117.91. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.95. The firm has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a PE ratio of 49.39 and a beta of 0.76.

Post (NYSE:POST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.50). Post had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 5.48%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Post will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Post from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, December 27th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Post in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Post from $128.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Truist decreased their target price on shares of Post from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Truist Securities reduced their price target on shares of Post from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Post presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.43.

In other Post news, SVP Bradly A. Harper sold 1,877 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.94, for a total value of $187,587.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Thomas C. Erb bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $103.64 per share, with a total value of $207,280.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 9.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Post by 0.3% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 99,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,940,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Post in the third quarter worth about $32,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Post by 5.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Post in the third quarter worth about $7,055,000. Finally, University of Notre Dame DU Lac lifted its holdings in Post by 9.8% in the third quarter. University of Notre Dame DU Lac now owns 10,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the period. 92.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company. The firm engages in the operation of center-of-the-store, refrigerated, food service, food ingredient, active nutrition and private brand food categories. It operates through the following segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail and BellRing Brands.

