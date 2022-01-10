Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) Short Interest Update

Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,110,000 shares, a decrease of 17.3% from the November 30th total of 2,550,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 397,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.3 days. Currently, 3.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Shares of NYSE:POST opened at $115.58 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. Post has a 12-month low of $91.79 and a 12-month high of $117.91. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.95. The firm has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a PE ratio of 49.39 and a beta of 0.76.
Post (NYSE:POST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.50). Post had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 5.48%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Post will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.
In other Post news, SVP Bradly A. Harper sold 1,877 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.94, for a total value of $187,587.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Thomas C. Erb bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $103.64 per share, with a total value of $207,280.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 9.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Post by 0.3% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 99,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,940,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Post in the third quarter worth about $32,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Post by 5.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Post in the third quarter worth about $7,055,000. Finally, University of Notre Dame DU Lac lifted its holdings in Post by 9.8% in the third quarter. University of Notre Dame DU Lac now owns 10,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the period. 92.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Post Company Profile
Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company. The firm engages in the operation of center-of-the-store, refrigerated, food service, food ingredient, active nutrition and private brand food categories. It operates through the following segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail and BellRing Brands.
