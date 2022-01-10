Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:APTS) Receives $14.58 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:APTS) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.58.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on APTS shares. Truist Securities upped their price target on Preferred Apartment Communities from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Preferred Apartment Communities in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Preferred Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Preferred Apartment Communities in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on shares of Preferred Apartment Communities from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th.

Preferred Apartment Communities stock opened at $17.90 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.84 and a 200-day moving average of $12.66. Preferred Apartment Communities has a 1 year low of $7.04 and a 1 year high of $19.27. The company has a market capitalization of $947.73 million, a P/E ratio of -5.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.18.

Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($1.11). Preferred Apartment Communities had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 2.04%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Preferred Apartment Communities will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. Preferred Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is presently -22.88%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APTS. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its position in Preferred Apartment Communities by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 22,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 3.3% during the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 26,459 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 68,999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $843,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Preferred Apartment Communities by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 75,013 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $917,000 after acquiring an additional 1,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Preferred Apartment Communities by 180.0% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. 49.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Preferred Apartment Communities Company Profile

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc engages in the acquisition and operation of multifamily properties in select targeted markets throughout the United States. It operates through the following segments: Multifamily Communities, Financing, New Market Properties, Preferred Office Properties, and Others.

