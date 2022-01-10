Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Buys 11,803 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 287.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,903 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,803 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,392,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the third quarter worth $28,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the second quarter worth $36,000. AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the second quarter worth $37,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the third quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the third quarter worth $43,000. 70.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PEP opened at $174.08 on Monday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $128.32 and a one year high of $175.60. The company has a market cap of $240.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $166.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $159.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a $1.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.25%.

In related news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 37,266 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.30, for a total value of $5,973,739.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

PEP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $165.00.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

