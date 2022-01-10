Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Has $2.17 Million Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 62.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,410 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,369 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $2,174,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of LLY. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in Eli Lilly and by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 150,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,634,000 after buying an additional 9,531 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Eli Lilly and by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 19,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,475,000 after buying an additional 1,399 shares during the period. Portland Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $966,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 33,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,764,000 after purchasing an additional 4,104 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.56% of the company’s stock.

LLY opened at $259.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $248.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $261.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $250.12. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $164.64 and a 1 year high of $283.90.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.64 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 111.51% and a net margin of 21.52%. Eli Lilly and’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. This is an increase from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is 51.83%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LLY. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $236.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $262.00 to $301.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $287.74.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 21,369 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.33, for a total value of $5,392,039.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 424,939 shares of company stock worth $114,549,362 over the last three months. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

